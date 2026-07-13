US Supreme Court ruling returns over $1bn to Indian exporters
Business
Indian businesses in textiles, gems, jewelry, and seafood just got a big break: over $1 billion in refunds for tariffs they paid during the Trump years.
This all happened after the US Supreme Court ruled in February 2026 that those tariffs were actually unlawful under US law.
Refunds go to US importers
These refunds go to US importers who originally paid the duties, so Indian exporters have to depend on their American partners to pass the money back.
The process mostly comes down to whatever deal they've worked out together.
Experts suggest keeping paperwork sharp. Good documentation makes claiming these refunds much smoother.