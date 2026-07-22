Trump threatens tariff on generic medicines: Should India be worried?
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has announced a two-year exemption from tariffs on imported generic medicines. However, he warned that if drug manufacturers do not shift production to the US, they could face duties of up to 100% initially and 200% later. The move is part of Trump's broader strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce America's reliance on imported pharmaceuticals. So, how will India be affected? Let's find out.
Supplier
India a key supplier of generic medicines to the US
India, often referred to as the "pharmacy of the world," is a major supplier of generic medicines.
The country exports a large volume of antibiotics, diabetes medicines, cancer drugs, and more to the US.
However, if steep tariffs are imposed later on, these exports could become costlier and less competitive in the American market.
Strategic advantage
Two-year exemption to allow drug manufacturers to shift production
The two-year tariff exemption is a strategic move to give pharmaceutical companies time to shift production.
This would prevent drug shortages and allow the US to build domestic capacity before imposing high import duties.
However, experts say relocating pharmaceutical manufacturing is more complicated than shifting production in other sectors due to regulatory approvals, inspections, and new supply chains.
Market exposure
Leading Indian pharma companies affected by potential tariffs
Several leading Indian pharmaceutical companies, including Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences, Cipla, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals have significant exposure to the US market.
However, the impact of these tariffs will vary.
Companies with manufacturing facilities in the US or those that have diversified production across countries may be better positioned than firms that primarily export medicines manufactured in India.
Price impact
Potential for increased medicine costs in the US
The imposition of tariffs could lead to a spike in import costs.
Drug manufacturers may pass on some of this cost to distributors and healthcare providers, leading to higher medicine prices for patients.
Analysts have also warned that reduced competition could worsen existing drug shortages if companies decide exporting to the US is no longer commercially viable.
Response
Shifting production to the US is capital-intensive and complex
Some major Indian drugmakers already have manufacturing facilities in the US or have acquired American pharmaceutical plants over the years.
However, significantly ramping up production would require fresh investments running into hundreds of millions of dollars, hiring skilled workers, meeting stringent US FDA approvals, and building new supply chains.
For smaller companies, such a shift may not be financially feasible.
Trade negotiations
What does this mean for India-US trade talks?
Pharmaceutical trade is likely to be a major topic in future India-US trade talks.
India may push for exemptions for essential medicines, lower tariffs for trusted pharmaceutical suppliers, longer transition periods, and sector-specific arrangements under a broader bilateral trade agreement.
However, whether Washington agrees will depend on the final shape of Trump's trade policy and negotiations between the two countries.