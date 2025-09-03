Next Article
US tariffs on chip equipment could raise costs: ASML CEO
ASML's CEO Christophe Fouquet says new US tariffs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment could make it more expensive to produce chips.
Even with the US trying to ramp up its own chip production, American factories still rely heavily on ASML's advanced machines.
Fouquet's take on semiconductor production
Fouquet pointed out that making semiconductors is a global team effort, with different countries handling different parts of the process.
He noted that past tariffs have had some impact on ASML.
ASML is also eyeing opportunities in India but says building up local production there would take time and understanding of the local scene.