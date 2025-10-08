US tariffs on Indian garments threaten millions of jobs

Tamil Nadu's textile sector could lose up to three million jobs, according to state officials. The Chief Minister shared concern, saying the new tariffs could trigger widespread layoffs across the industry. Factories now report US demand is just a fraction of what it was last year.

Exporters are offering big discounts to keep US buyers interested

To keep US buyers interested, exporters are offering big discounts—sometimes up to 25%. Still, it's not enough.

The US buys about 20% of India's exports, so these tariffs could wipe out $5-8 billion in revenue and slow down India's economic growth.

For now, exporters are searching for new markets, but it's tough to make up for the loss.