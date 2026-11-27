Why US wants Venezuela and Iraq to leave OPEC
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration urged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) earlier this year. The move was part of a broader strategy to increase oil production and investment in both countries. However, the effort was stalled by resistance from Saudi Arabia and Baghdad, according to a report by Reuters.
Strategic leverage
US control over oil revenues
The US has significant control over Venezuela and Iraq's state oil accounts.
After the ouster of Nicolas Maduro in January, the US controls Venezuela's access to state funds through an account it controls.
Meanwhile, Iraq's oil revenues still go through an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a remnant of the 2003 Iraq War.
Diplomatic talks
Saudi intervention halted further talks
After Maduro's ouster, the US State Department held talks with Venezuelan officials about possibly leaving OPEC.
However, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened, dissuading the Trump administration from pursuing this further.
In Iraq, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi floated the idea of leaving OPEC at a government meeting this summer after talks with US officials who had suggested it.
Resistance to exit
Iraq's oil ministry pushed back against the idea
Iraq's oil ministry pushed back against the idea of leaving OPEC, convincing al-Zaidi to stay in the group and possibly seek a higher production quota instead.
The US State Department did not comment on whether it had blocked Venezuela from paying its OPEC membership fee.
However, it confirmed that Washington has control over how Venezuela's state funds are used, which are currently held in a US-controlled account established after Maduro's removal.
Fee implications
OPEC membership fees are due in Q1
OPEC membership fees are usually due in the first quarter of each year. They cover salaries, research, and travel at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna.
Unlike the UN, where dues are based on a country's economy size, OPEC divides fees equally among members at around €2.8 million ($3.08 million) each.
The cost is small compared to OPEC oil revenues but carries symbolic importance as a marker of continued membership in an organization Caracas helped create.
Financial dominance
US protectorate
The US control over Venezuela's oil revenues and finances has led some in the South American country to call it a US protectorate, not a sovereign nation.
The Trump administration has said these revenues are being used to meet the needs of the Venezuelan people, including paying government salaries and funding essential services.
However, Reuters could not confirm when exactly the US rejected an OPEC dues payment request.