UST to train 20,000 employees while integrating Claude via Anthropic
Business
UST is teaming up with Anthropic to add Claude AI models into its platforms, making it easier for top global companies to move from small AI experiments to fully trusted, everyday tools.
As part of the plan, UST will train 20,000 employees worldwide so they're ready to design and launch smart AI solutions across different industries.
Claude to power engineering platforms industrywide
Claude models will now power engineering platforms in sectors like semiconductors, cars, telecom, manufacturing, and IoT, helping speed up things like chip design checks.
UST's CEO called the partnership a step toward safer, more practical AI for real business needs.
Anthropic also praised UST for using Claude internally first before rolling it out to clients, showing they're serious about responsible AI.