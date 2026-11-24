Utah moves to drop criminal case against prediction market Kalshi
Utah moved to drop its criminal case against prediction market platform Kalshi after the company stopped operating there.
The state had called Kalshi's services "gambling," which is banned under Utah's constitution, but officials say charges could come back if Kalshi returns.
Kalshi faces possible Supreme Court decision
Kalshi's new general counsel, Yaakov Roth, welcomed the development in a post on social media site X and said the company will keep working with states on these issues.
But the bigger fight isn't over: Kalshi is still in a national legal battle with regulators and states such as New York, which also see its platform as gambling.
The outcome could end up being decided by the Supreme Court.