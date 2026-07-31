Uttar Pradesh conditionally cleared 2 semiconductor projects awaiting MeitY nod
Uttar Pradesh is waiting on the central government's nod for two semiconductor projects under India Semiconductor Mission.
The state has conditionally cleared these proposals, but hasn't revealed if they're about chip-making or packaging yet.
Basically, things are in a holding pattern until MeitY gives its approval.
UP to review Semicon 2.0 incentives
Uttar Pradesh is preparing to review its incentive framework to match India's new Semicon 2.0 rules.
Right now, the state offers perks like a 50% subsidy alongside central support, big rebates on land costs, and electricity duty exemption for 10 years, all to attract tech investment.
As Himanshu Kaushik, Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Limited (UPECL), put it, they're making sure their policies line up with national incentives and keep supporting India's chip ambitions.