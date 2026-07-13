Uttar Pradesh posts 18.5% MSME lending jump by March 2026
Business
India's small business loan scene is on the rise, even with global ups and downs.
According to a new report, Uttar Pradesh led the way in MSME lending growth this year, posting an 18.5% jump by March 2026.
Andhra Pradesh wasn't far behind with a 16.5% increase, showing that less traditional states are stepping up.
India MSME loans grew 13.4%
Across India, MSME loans grew by 13.4%, reaching ₹49.2 lakh crore and covering about 7.5 crore active loans.
Most businesses leaned toward loans against property (27.1% of the total portfolio), followed by business and working capital loans.
The top 10 states still hold most of the action, 72% of all outstanding MSME credit, highlighting where small business momentum is strongest right now.