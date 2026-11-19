The trouble started back in January 2025 when both countries slapped tariffs on each other, and later additional duties were imposed in August 2025 over Russian crude purchases, rhetoric affecting the Indian diaspora and services exports.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal says talks are moving forward but hinge on the US finalizing its own tariff rules.

Meanwhile, Minister Piyush Goyal is promising better market access for Indian goods.

Despite global challenges like AI-driven capital shifts and geopolitical drama, India has still managed to attract $11.3 billion in foreign portfolio inflows in just the first 18 days of November, a sign, as Nageswaran points out, of India's growing resilience and strategic edge.