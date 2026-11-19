V Anantha Nageswaran predicts India-US trade breakthrough early December
India's top economic adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, is feeling optimistic that the trade tensions between India and the US could finally ease up soon.
He shared at a Mumbai event that a breakthrough deal might be reached in early December or thereabouts, which could put an end to nearly two years of tariff fights and economic strain.
India US talks hinge on tariffs
The trouble started back in January 2025 when both countries slapped tariffs on each other, and later additional duties were imposed in August 2025 over Russian crude purchases, rhetoric affecting the Indian diaspora and services exports.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal says talks are moving forward but hinge on the US finalizing its own tariff rules.
Meanwhile, Minister Piyush Goyal is promising better market access for Indian goods.
Despite global challenges like AI-driven capital shifts and geopolitical drama, India has still managed to attract $11.3 billion in foreign portfolio inflows in just the first 18 days of November, a sign, as Nageswaran points out, of India's growing resilience and strategic edge.