V-Mart Retail opens 25 new stores in Q2 FY26
V-Mart Retail just opened 25 new stores across India in Q2 FY26, now totaling 533 outlets.
The highest concentration of new stores is in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
With the festive shopping rush coming up in mid-October, V-Mart is on track to open around 65 new stores in 2025, having already opened 40 in the first half and 25 in the last quarter, mainly in smaller cities and towns.
Revenue jumped 22% year-on-year in Q2
V-Mart's revenue jumped 22% year-on-year in Q2, reaching ₹807 crore. Same-store sales grew by 11%—the best quarter in a year.
The company has stocked up for about 90 days to prep for festival demand, though it expects full-year same-store sales growth to be under 10%.
Profit margins looking better
Thanks to recent GST cuts, about 85% of V-Mart's products priced below ₹1,000 now have just a 5% tax.
V-Mart also plans more products above ₹1,000 and is betting on its 'Unlimited' brand—especially in southern India—to drive future growth.
Profit margins are looking better too: EBITDA margin rose from 7.6% last year to 11.6% by March 2025, with hopes for more improvement ahead.