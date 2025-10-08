V-Mart Retail opens 25 new stores in Q2 FY26 Business Oct 08, 2025

V-Mart Retail just opened 25 new stores across India in Q2 FY26, now totaling 533 outlets.

The highest concentration of new stores is in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

With the festive shopping rush coming up in mid-October, V-Mart is on track to open around 65 new stores in 2025, having already opened 40 in the first half and 25 in the last quarter, mainly in smaller cities and towns.