VAHDAM India posts over sixfold net profit, nearly ₹360cr revenue
Business
VAHDAM India, the direct-to-consumer tea and superfoods brand, just had a standout year.
In fiscal 2026, its net profit rose over sixfold to ₹32.2 crore, and revenue from operations rose 31% to ₹349.6 crore.
Including all sources, total revenue reached nearly ₹360 crore, a big leap from last year.
VAHDAM India earns 96% revenue abroad
International markets did most of the heavy lifting for VAHDAM: 96% of its revenue came from outside India, with the US alone bringing in ₹187 crore and Europe adding almost ₹98 crore.
Even with rising costs, like higher ad spending and shipping, the company managed to more than double its EBITDA and ended the year with strong cash reserves of ₹42 crore, showing solid financial health going forward.