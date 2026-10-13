Vantrock Real Assets unveils ₹4,200 cr 11.5 million sq ft plan
Vantrock Real Assets is rolling out a massive ₹4,200 crore plan to build 11.5 million sq. ft. of warehousing, industrial and logistics parks across India.
The first phase kicks off in 2027 with projects in NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune, aiming for rental income by 2028.
Vantrock plans 8.5 million sq ft expansion
After the initial launch, Vantrock will add another 8.5 million square feet, expanding into Mumbai too, all within about a year and a half.
They are focusing on upgrading older spaces to top-notch standards and picking prime locations for better efficiency.
As founder and CEO Anshul Singhal puts it, using well-placed assets is key here.
Plus, Shailesh V. Haribhakti, chairman of the board, says boosting safety features like fire protection is a big part of the plan as they look to modernize India's infrastructure scene.