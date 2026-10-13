Vantrock Real Assets unveils ₹4,200 cr 11.5 million sq ft plan

After the initial launch, Vantrock will add another 8.5 million square feet, expanding into Mumbai too, all within about a year and a half.

They are focusing on upgrading older spaces to top-notch standards and picking prime locations for better efficiency.

As founder and CEO Anshul Singhal puts it, using well-placed assets is key here.

Plus, Shailesh V. Haribhakti, chairman of the board, says boosting safety features like fire protection is a big part of the plan as they look to modernize India's infrastructure scene.