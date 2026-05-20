VEM Technologies secures ₹185cr for defense and aerospace expansion
Hyderabad's VEM Technologies just scored a ₹185 crore investment from InCred Alternative Investments to ramp up its defense and aerospace manufacturing.
Announced on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, this funding aims to help VEM keep up with growing demand for high-tech systems in India and abroad.
VEM Technologies to expand production capacity
The money will go toward expanding VEM's production capacity, building a new manufacturing facility, and upgrading tech: big moves for a company already involved in major missile projects like BrahMos and Akash.
InCred says it's betting on India's push for homegrown defense tech and rising export opportunities.
"We are pleased to partner with InCred Alternative Investments as we enter the next phase of growth and expansion." V Venkata Raju sounds pretty excited about what's next.