VEM Technologies secures ₹185cr for defense and aerospace expansion

VEM Technologies to expand production capacity

The money will go toward expanding VEM's production capacity, building a new manufacturing facility, and upgrading tech: big moves for a company already involved in major missile projects like BrahMos and Akash.

InCred says it's betting on India's push for homegrown defense tech and rising export opportunities.

"We are pleased to partner with InCred Alternative Investments as we enter the next phase of growth and expansion." V Venkata Raju sounds pretty excited about what's next.