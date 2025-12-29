Next Article
Ventive Hospitality unlocks 52% of its shares for trading
Business
Ventive Hospitality just ended its shareholder lock-in period, making 122.1 million shares—over half the company's equity—eligible for trading.
These newly unlocked shares are valued at ₹8,791 crore, but there's no rush; they don't have to hit the market right away.
What this means for investors
At the end of the September quarter, promoters controlled 88.98% of the company, while public ownership was 11.02%.
The stock recently closed at ₹720 per share, up more than 12% from its issue price.
With so many new shares now tradeable, all eyes are on how investors will react in the coming weeks.