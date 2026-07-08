Venus Aerospace raises $91 million to scale RDRE engine production

Pam Melroy joins Venus Aerospace board

The funding round was led by Mercury Fund, with contributions from investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, showing some serious belief in Venus's vision.

CEO Sassie Duggleby says building these engines at scale will need strong American supply chains and engineering.

The company made headlines last year with the first US test flight using an RDRE, and even caught the attention of former NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy, who is now on its board to help push this game-changing tech forward.