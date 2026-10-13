Vesta raises $30 million, bringing total funding to $85 million
Business
Vesta, a startup using AI to make mortgage processing faster and less stressful, just raised $30 million in new funding.
Big names like Conversion Capital, Citi Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz joined in, bringing Vesta's total funding to $85 million since 2020.
Vesta AI handles 40% of tasks
Vesta's AI agents and automated workflows already handle about 40% of tasks on its platform (things like reviewing documents and helping with underwriting) right alongside human loan officers.
Even more interesting: some of Vesta's own clients (like Pennymac and New American Funding) are investing too, which shows they really believe in this tech.
The new funds will help Vesta expand its AI work and hiring.