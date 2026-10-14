Vietnam sent final text to US as trade agreement nears
Vietnam and the US are just about set to wrap up a trade agreement, according to Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc.
Speaking at a business forum in Hanoi, he shared that Vietnam has already sent the final text over to the US.
The main goal? To make sure Vietnamese products can reliably reach American shoppers.
Vietnam says fair US reviews key
This deal could give a real boost to economic ties between Vietnam and the US
Tuc pointed out that fair reviews by the US in ongoing trade investigations are key for things to move forward.
Meanwhile, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce David Fogel sounded optimistic, saying both sides were hopeful the two countries would continue to work together on a trade agreement.
If all goes well, it's a win-win for businesses on both sides.