Vijay Shekhar Sharma says India should build own AI framework
Business
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma thinks it's time for India to build its own AI framework, one that's affordable, inclusive, and fits local needs.
Sharing his thoughts after reading an article by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and analyst Selina Xu, Sharma said India shouldn't just copy what the US or China is doing with AI.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma backs open-source AI
Sharma believes open-source tools are the way to go for making powerful yet cost-effective AI in India.
He pointed to India's success with QR payments as proof that smart, homegrown tech can really take off without huge investments.
Meanwhile, Schmidt and Xu cautioned against letting AI develop unchecked worldwide, a reminder that India's approach should be balanced and focused on solving real problems at home.