Vijay Shekhar Sharma says India should build own AI framework

Vijay Shekhar Sharma backs open-source AI

Sharma believes open-source tools are the way to go for making powerful yet cost-effective AI in India.

He pointed to India's success with QR payments as proof that smart, homegrown tech can really take off without huge investments.

Meanwhile, Schmidt and Xu cautioned against letting AI develop unchecked worldwide, a reminder that India's approach should be balanced and focused on solving real problems at home.