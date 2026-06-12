Vik Bajaj leads Prometheus building artificial general engineer, $12B raised

Vik Bajaj's health tech leadership

Before Prometheus, Vik helped launch Google Life Sciences (now Verily) and worked on projects like Waymo and Wing.

After losing his father to cancer, he became chief scientific officer at Grail to focus on early cancer detection.

He later co-founded Foresite Labs to support health tech startups using data science.

Now, while leading Prometheus, Vik also sits on the board of Genomics England and is an adjunct professor at Stanford School of Medicine, still pushing the boundaries of science and innovation.