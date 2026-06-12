Vik Bajaj leads Prometheus building artificial general engineer, $12B raised
Vik Bajaj, who was born in Canada and trained at MIT, is now leading Prometheus, an ambitious AI startup he started working on with Jeff Bezos in late 2024.
Their goal? Build an "artificial general engineer" that can handle complex tasks usually done by humans.
Since its start in November 2025, Prometheus has already raised a massive $12 billion and is valued at $41 billion.
Vik Bajaj's health tech leadership
Before Prometheus, Vik helped launch Google Life Sciences (now Verily) and worked on projects like Waymo and Wing.
After losing his father to cancer, he became chief scientific officer at Grail to focus on early cancer detection.
He later co-founded Foresite Labs to support health tech startups using data science.
Now, while leading Prometheus, Vik also sits on the board of Genomics England and is an adjunct professor at Stanford School of Medicine, still pushing the boundaries of science and innovation.