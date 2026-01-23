Vimeo lays off 'large portion' of staff

Vimeo, the popular video-hosting platform, is laying off employees worldwide. The decision comes just months after it got acquired by the Italian software company Bending Spoons for $1.38 billion. Although the exact number of layoffs remains unclear, former employees have claimed that a "large portion" of the company has been affected by this move.

Employee accounts Former VP confirm extensive layoffs Dave Brown, former VP of brand at Vimeo, took to LinkedIn to announce that "a large portion of the company" had been impacted by the layoffs. Other former employees corroborated this claim online. One video engineer said "almost everyone" at the company was laid off, including the entire video team. Another software engineer echoed similar sentiments about being laid off along with "a gigantic amount of the company."

Layoff history Vimeo's 2nd round of layoffs in 6 months The recent layoffs come just months after Vimeo's first round of job cuts in September. Back then, the company had laid off 10% of its workforce, a week before Bending Spoons announced its acquisition plans. The latest round of layoffs has raised concerns about potential impacts on content hosted on Vimeo, especially creator-driven programming like Dropout's comedy shows.

