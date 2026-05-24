This VinFast-backed Uber rival will soon offer rides in India
What's the story
Green SM, a Vietnamese electric mobility company backed by VinFast, is all set to enter India's ride-hailing market in mid-June. The company has confirmed its plans to launch an all-electric mobility service in the country. Unlike other players such as Ola and Uber, Green SM positions itself as an integrated electric mobility platform with centralized management of vehicles, drivers, service standards and customer experience.
Market entry
Delhi chosen as launch city
Green SM has chosen Delhi as the launch city for its India operations. The company plans to expand to other cities in a phased manner, focusing on operational stability and service quality over rapid expansion.
Fleet strategy
Driver hiring and training underway
While Green SM hasn't confirmed the specific VinFast vehicle models to be deployed in India, it has said that fleet decisions are based on factors like cabin comfort, efficiency, safety, operating cost and suitability for Indian mobility needs. The company has also started driver hiring and training in India for its Delhi operations.
Driver benefits
Drivers to earn guaranteed monthly income
Green SM plans to offer its drivers a guaranteed monthly income of roughly ₹35,000 in the initial phase. The total earnings could go up to ₹50,000 depending on the completed trips and revenue generated. This compensation structure is part of the company's strategy to build a "professional, stable and transparent" driver ecosystem in India.
Pre-launch operations
Aggressive pricing strategy expected
Ahead of its formal launch, market participants estimate that some 1,500-2,000 vehicles in Delhi-NCR may already have been staged or operationally prepared. Industry circles expect rides to be offered at ₹8 per km if the operating model stabilizes successfully. This pricing strategy could make Green SM one of the most aggressive self-funding EV branding exercises seen in India's mobility market.