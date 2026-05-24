This VinFast-backed Uber rival will soon offer rides in India

Green SM, a Vietnamese electric mobility company backed by VinFast , is all set to enter India's ride-hailing market in mid-June. The company has confirmed its plans to launch an all-electric mobility service in the country. Unlike other players such as Ola and Uber, Green SM positions itself as an integrated electric mobility platform with centralized management of vehicles, drivers, service standards and customer experience.

Market entry Delhi chosen as launch city Green SM has chosen Delhi as the launch city for its India operations. The company plans to expand to other cities in a phased manner, focusing on operational stability and service quality over rapid expansion.

Fleet strategy Driver hiring and training underway While Green SM hasn't confirmed the specific VinFast vehicle models to be deployed in India, it has said that fleet decisions are based on factors like cabin comfort, efficiency, safety, operating cost and suitability for Indian mobility needs. The company has also started driver hiring and training in India for its Delhi operations.

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Driver benefits Drivers to earn guaranteed monthly income Green SM plans to offer its drivers a guaranteed monthly income of roughly ₹35,000 in the initial phase. The total earnings could go up to ₹50,000 depending on the completed trips and revenue generated. This compensation structure is part of the company's strategy to build a "professional, stable and transparent" driver ecosystem in India.

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