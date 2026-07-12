Meet Vinod Khosla, Indian-American billionaire behind $9.6B NFL team purchase

Surge

Massive jump from original purchase price

The $9.6 billion valuation is a massive jump from the $194 million Paul Allen paid for the Seahawks in 1997. The deal is nearly 50 times the original purchase price and is second only to the $10 billion sale of Los Angeles Lakers in June 2025 as the highest valuation for an American professional sports franchise. The estate of Allen, who died in 2018, sold the Seahawks. His sister Jody Allen has been managing the trust as executor.