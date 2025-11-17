Visa is bringing AI shopping agents to Asia-Pacific by 2026
Visa is rolling out a new platform called Visa Intelligent Commerce, set to launch across Asia-Pacific by early 2026.
This means AI agents could soon shop and pay for you, tapping into Visa's massive network of 4.8 billion credentials at millions of stores.
To keep things safe, Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol will verify these AI helpers before they make any purchases—especially important as AI-driven retail traffic has jumped 4,700% over the past year.
What does this mean for shoppers?
If you've ever wished shopping could be smarter and easier, you're not alone—85% of people using AI for shopping say it improves their experience.
Most are open to letting trusted agents handle payments too.
Visa plans to pilot this tech in Vietnam first, and will showcase it at the Singapore Fintech Festival in November 2025.
The goal: make online shopping smoother without sacrificing security or trust.