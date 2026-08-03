Visa to buy BioCatch for $2.4 billion in cash
Visa is buying BioCatch, a company known for its smart fraud detection tech, for $2.4 billion in cash.
The deal is expected to close by the end of Visa's fiscal second quarter of 2027 and will help Visa ramp up its cybersecurity game.
BioCatch uses clever tools (like tracking how you type or use your device) to spot and stop fraud before it reaches the point of payment.
BioCatch protects 1.8 billion devices
BioCatch already works with more than 350 banking clients across 21 countries, protecting 1.8 billion devices and 760 million users.
Andrew Torre from Visa says its AI-driven approach means catching fraud early, even before payments go through.
This buy is part of Visa's massive investment of more than $13 billion in technology and infrastructure over the last five years, following Mastercard's similar move in 2024, so expect safer digital payments ahead.