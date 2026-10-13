Visa wins China central bank approval for domestic card business

For Visa, this is a big step: China's payments scene has mostly been closed off to foreign players, with apps like Tencent's WeChat and Alibaba-affiliate Ant's Alipay dominating.

The timing is interesting too, as it lines up with upcoming U.S.-China talks and follows other US companies like American Express and Mastercard entering the market.

It's not just about business; it hints at closer economic ties between the two countries.