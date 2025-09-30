Next Article
Vodafone Idea seeks waiver of ₹2 lakh crore dues
Business
Vodafone Idea is asking the Supreme Court to waive off massive penalties, interest, and extra charges linked to its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.
The company says these bills were unclear in the past, and now its total government dues have hit nearly ₹2 lakh crore—with big payments due by 2026.
The next hearing is set for October 6
The telecom giant is pointing to a past Supreme Court decision in a mineral rights case where similar penalties were scrapped.
They're also challenging about ₹10,000 crore in new AGR demands, saying these go against an earlier 2020 court ruling.
The next hearing is set for October 6, and even the government's lawyer says a solution is needed since the state owns a big stake in Vodafone Idea.