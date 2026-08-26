Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume faces backlash over 50,000 job cuts

Employees have made their feelings clear with protest banners reading "Our jobs are not your balance sheet adjustments," while labor leader Daniela Cavallo says trust in management has taken a hit.

Blume argues the cuts are needed because of tough competition from China, tariffs, and fewer car sales, but promises plant closures would only happen as a last resort.

Meanwhile, factories like Osnabrueck face an unclear future, with reports that production could stop as soon as next year unless new plans come through.