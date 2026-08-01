Volkswagen considers defense production to protect jobs amid money troubles
Business
Volkswagen is thinking about making defense equipment as a way to deal with its money troubles.
With profits dropping and costs going up, the company hopes this move could help keep its factories open and protect jobs, all while shaking up how it does business.
Chinese carmakers, EV push challenge Volkswagen
Volkswagen is not just fighting financial issues: it's also dealing with tough competition from Chinese carmakers and trying to grow its electric-vehicle lineup.
A possible move into defense production is a major pivot, showing Volkswagen's effort to stay strong and relevant in a fast-changing industry.