Volkswagen eyes Indian partner by FY27 after FY26 sales doubled
Business
Volkswagen is teaming up with an Indian partner by fiscal year 2027 to finally make its mark in India's crowded car scene.
Despite being around for over 20 years, the brand hasn't really taken off, though in FY26 brought some good news with profits jumping 50% and sales doubling.
Skoda, JSW discuss clean-energy vehicles
Skoda, which runs Volkswagen's show in India, confirmed it's in talks with JSW, a big name in steel and cars, about joining forces.
The goal? To share investment risks and roll out clean-energy vehicles that match India's tougher emission rules coming in 2027.
Skoda's CEO says having a local partner with real know-how could be the game-changer Volkswagen needs.