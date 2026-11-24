Volkswagen faces German unions over pay freeze and benefit cuts
Volkswagen is in tense talks with German unions after announcing plans to freeze German workers' pay in 2027 and 2028 and cut benefits for 120,000 workers.
The company says these moves are needed to stay competitive as sales drop in China and tech changes shake up the industry.
But unions aren't happy. They say VW is breaking a late-2024 restructuring deal that traded layoffs for job security.
Strikes could begin January 1, 2027
If both sides can't work things out, strikes could start on January 1, 2027, a big deal for Volkswagen.
VW has already said it'll cut about 100,000 jobs, so tensions are running high on both sides.