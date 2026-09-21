Volkswagen, Indian customs in $1.4B dispute at Bombay High Court
Volkswagen and Indian customs are heading back to the Bombay High Court on October 21 over a massive $1.4 billion tax dispute.
The case has been on pause for over a year, but now both sides will get a fresh start as the court reopens hearings.
For now, Volkswagen stays protected by interim relief until things pick up again.
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India accused misclassification
Back in 2024, Indian customs accused Skoda Auto Volkswagen India of dodging taxes by importing almost-assembled cars as "parts" to pay lower import duties and splitting shipments to save even more.
Volkswagen says they played by the rules, importing components separately and adding local parts before selling, and denies using any sneaky software tricks.
With a new bench set to hear both sides soon, all eyes are on how this high-stakes standoff plays out in India's competitive car market.