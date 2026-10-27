Volkswagen pauses India EV plans awaiting clearer JSW JV plan
Business
Volkswagen is putting its electric vehicle plans for India on hold as it waits to see how things shape up with a possible partnership with JSW Group.
After signing a nonbinding agreement in September 2026, Volkswagen AG wants a clearer business plan before committing more money to the project.
JSW Group may expand Volkswagen India
Teaming up with JSW could help Volkswagen finally make a bigger splash in India, where it has had just 2% market share after more than 20 years.
The plan is to build more cars locally, including EVs, hybrids, and regular models, to cut costs and boost competitiveness.
After earlier talks with Mahindra did not work out, this joint venture could be key for Volkswagen to manage risks and grow in the world's third-biggest car market.