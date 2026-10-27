Volkswagen pauses India EV plans awaiting clearer JSW JV plan

Teaming up with JSW could help Volkswagen finally make a bigger splash in India, where it has had just 2% market share after more than 20 years.

The plan is to build more cars locally, including EVs, hybrids, and regular models, to cut costs and boost competitiveness.

After earlier talks with Mahindra did not work out, this joint venture could be key for Volkswagen to manage risks and grow in the world's third-biggest car market.