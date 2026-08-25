Volkswagen plans restructuring that could affect 140,000 jobs worldwide
Volkswagen is planning a major shake-up that could affect up to 140,000 jobs worldwide, according to union representatives.
Management wants to cut 100,000 positions as part of a big restructuring, but unions worry another 40,000 jobs might go if some German factories close, though Blume has said factory closures are unrealistic this decade.
VW cuts costs, unions threaten strikes
Volkswagen's sales are down in China and many factories are not running at full speed, so the company is trying to cut costs and shift focus toward electric vehicles and new technology.
Labor groups are pushing back hard, saying workers should not pay for past mistakes and even threatening strikes unless job security improves.
At the same time, VW plans to build fewer cars in Europe and simplify its lineup, all in hopes of bouncing back.