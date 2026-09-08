This Volkswagen car plant will now produce defense equipment
What's the story
Volkswagen has announced plans to convert its Osnabruck car plant in northwestern Germany into a defense production facility. The company has signed an agreement with the State of Lower Saxony and Tel Aviv-based investment firm Aurelius Capital for the sale. The local government and Aurelius, who will be the majority owners, intend to collaborate with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, one of the companies behind Israel's Iron Dome.
Production plans
New facility to manufacture air defense systems
The new facility will potentially manufacture systems and components for air defense systems for Germany and Europe.
Volkswagen said the move is aimed at "pave the way for further partnerships and projects."
The deal will also save jobs at the site, where vehicle production is set to end next year.
This could serve as a model for other Volkswagen plants facing closure due to weak demand, rising costs, and fierce competition from Chinese EV makers.
Future prospects
Volkswagen's restructuring plan
Volkswagen's CEO Oliver Blume said, "With today's agreement, we are taking an important step toward opening up a new industrial future for the site."
The announcement comes just days after Volkswagen revealed its most extensive restructuring plan in its 89-year history.
The automaker's "Future Plan 2030" will cut its model range by half and eliminate around 50,000 jobs on top of another 50,000 workforce cuts already announced.
Budget boost
Germany's defense budget set to increase next year
As Europe races to rearm, Germany is leading the charge.
The country's defense ministry budget is set to increase by a third next year, from €82.7 billion ($96 billion) this year to €109.7 billion ($127 billion), government figures show.
Rheinmetall, Europe's largest defense group, is among those converting vehicle factories into military equipment manufacturing units - a move that could revive Germany's manufacturing sector after years of stagnation.
Job preservation
VW works council statement on jobs
Volkswagen had decided in 2024 to phase out vehicle production at the Osnabruck site in summer 2027.
This latest development could save nearly 1,400 of the site's 1,800 jobs, according to a separate statement from VW's works council.
Olaf Lies, Minister-President of Lower Saxony State said, "The site boasts a highly-skilled workforce... At the same time there has been a fundamental change in our security situation and our need for protection."