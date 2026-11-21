Voltas and Atomberg Innovation create 50-50 Atomberg Airtech in India
Voltas (the Tata brand) is joining hands with Atomberg Innovation to build air conditioner compressors right here in India.
Their new venture, Atomberg Airtech, will be owned 50-50 by both companies and will be set up in India for the development, manufacture and commercialisation of room air-conditioner compressors.
Voltas to lead Atomberg Airtech board
Voltas will lead the board at Atomberg Airtech, investing up to ₹100 crore alongside Atomberg.
This comes as Voltas just posted a strong quarter: profits jumped 51.4%, and its AC segment grew 29%, helping it keep its spot as India's top room AC brand with a 17.4% market share.