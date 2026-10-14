Wall Street firms link raises and promotions to AI skills
Wall Street is getting serious about AI: almost one in four finance firms now link raises, bonuses, or promotions to how well employees use artificial intelligence.
Plus, 30% of companies ask staff to share how they're using AI tools during performance reviews.
It's clear: knowing your way around AI is quickly becoming a must-have in finance.
Finance firms struggle measuring AI impact
According to the survey of 500 finance executives, many firms are still figuring out exactly how to measure the impact of AI on productivity and business results.
Dylan Gomez, executive director at Selby Jennings, notes that while compensation rules are evolving, 42% of companies already have formal ways to assess employees' AI skills; 30% had created dedicated teams or roles focused on tracking whether their AI investments were delivering results.