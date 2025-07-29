Wall Street hits new highs as tech stocks lead rally

Tech stocks are doing a lot of heavy lifting—companies like Cadence Design Systems jumped nearly 9%, with other tech names close behind. For anyone following trends or thinking about investing, it's clear that tech is still driving much of the action in US markets right now.

Global market trends and commodity shifts

While Wall Street is buzzing, global markets are more mixed—Japan and China slipped a bit, but South Korea and India saw gains.

Commodities like gold and oil also ticked higher as investors react to shifting demand and global uncertainties.

So, even if you're not trading stocks yet, these moves shape everything from app startups to job opportunities around the world.