Wall Street looking for a way to save AI trade
What's the story
Wall Street is on the lookout for a catalyst to revive the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, following a lackluster post-IPO performance by Anthropic. The tech sector has witnessed a massive selloff, with chipmakers leading the charge. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen 10% this week, its worst performance since March 2020 when COVID-19 first hit.
Market reaction
Anthropic's IPO fails to reignite AI trade
Despite being priced above its targeted range, Anthropic's IPO didn't provide the expected boost to the AI trade.
The company's stock initially surged but soon plateaued and started retreating. By Friday, it was less than $6 away from its debut price.
This lack of momentum has further fueled skepticism about the future of AI in tech markets.
Investor concerns
Broader concerns surrounding AI
The Anthropic IPO has raised more questions than answers about the struggling artificial intelligence trade.
Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors, said, "The trading there is indicative of the broader concerns surrounding AI."
He added that "there are a lot of questions about their ability in the near term to deliver on increasingly lofty expectations."
External influences
US midterm elections impact on data center construction
The recent US midterm elections have increased the risk of a slowdown in data center construction, as many Democratic candidates campaigned against their development.
Higher interest rates also raise capital costs, with large data center developers increasingly relying on credit markets for funding.
Malcolm Polley, director of strategic market analysis at Stratos Investment Management, said, "A lot of the growth in AI is dependent on how and whether companies can fund their capital needs."
Corporate upheaval
NVIDIA's leadership crisis weighs on stock
The recent ouster of Jensen Huang from NVIDIA has further unsettled investors.
The company has been in a downward spiral since Huang's admission of an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China.
Despite a strong earnings report and a $150 billion stock buyback authorization, the uncertainty over Huang's permanent replacement continues to weigh on the stock.
Market trends
Semiconductor sector in freefall
The semiconductor sector has witnessed a dramatic shift in investor sentiment.
The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index more than doubled in the first half of the year on the belief that years of AI demand would break the cycle.
However, it has lost 41% in H2 as investors reassess their positions.
Memory and storage stocks have also been hit hard by this trend.