Wall Street watches US August jobs report Friday, September 4
September kicks off with Wall Street watching the August US jobs report, which drops Friday, September 4.
This snapshot of the job market could shape the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates as inflation stays in the spotlight.
The week is also packed with fresh economic data and major company news.
PMIs, job openings and tech earnings
Keep an eye out for updates like US manufacturing and services PMIs, July job openings stats, and the Fed's Beige Book, all important for spotting economic trends.
On the corporate side, tech giants Dell Technologies, Broadcom, and Snowflake are sharing their latest earnings.
Plus, Tesla is hosting its invite-only Cybercab launch in Austin on Thursday, where we might finally see what its autonomous robotaxi tech can do.
All these events are likely to sway investor moods and set the tone for markets this week.