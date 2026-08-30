Wall Street watches US August jobs report Friday, September 4

Keep an eye out for updates like US manufacturing and services PMIs, July job openings stats, and the Fed's Beige Book, all important for spotting economic trends.

On the corporate side, tech giants Dell Technologies, Broadcom, and Snowflake are sharing their latest earnings.

Plus, Tesla is hosting its invite-only Cybercab launch in Austin on Thursday, where we might finally see what its autonomous robotaxi tech can do.

All these events are likely to sway investor moods and set the tone for markets this week.