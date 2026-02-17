Why UP government has joined hands with Walmart
The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Export Promotion Bureau of the MSME and Export Promotion Department. The MoU, which is non-financial in nature, was inked under the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme. It aims to integrate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in UP with global markets over a period of three years.
The MoU seeks to enhance the global competitiveness of UP enterprises and increase their participation in domestic and international trade. As part of the collaboration, MSMEs across the state will get structured capacity building support. This includes training in digital enablement, e-commerce preparedness, packaging, the quality standards, certifications and market access.
The Walmart Vriddhi program will offer free training and mentorship to entrepreneurs. This is aimed at helping them participate effectively in domestic and cross-border e-commerce. The main goal of the MoU is to boost exports and also create jobs by integrating MSMEs into national as well as global value chains.
The initiative is in line with the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2025 to 2030, which focuses on e-commerce-led exports. The policy offers first-time exporters a one-time incentive of up to ₹3 lakh. This covers 75% of the e-commerce platform listing fee and aims at reducing entry barriers for state exporters into global markets.