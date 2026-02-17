LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Why UP government has joined hands with Walmart
Why UP government has joined hands with Walmart
The MoU is non-financial in nature

Why UP government has joined hands with Walmart

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 17, 2026
05:22 pm
What's the story

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Export Promotion Bureau of the MSME and Export Promotion Department. The MoU, which is non-financial in nature, was inked under the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme. It aims to integrate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in UP with global markets over a period of three years.

Strategic goals

Training in digital enablement, quality standards

The MoU seeks to enhance the global competitiveness of UP enterprises and increase their participation in domestic and international trade. As part of the collaboration, MSMEs across the state will get structured capacity building support. This includes training in digital enablement, e-commerce preparedness, packaging, the quality standards, certifications and market access.

Training initiative

Free training, mentorship for entrepreneurs

The Walmart Vriddhi program will offer free training and mentorship to entrepreneurs. This is aimed at helping them participate effectively in domestic and cross-border e-commerce. The main goal of the MoU is to boost exports and also create jobs by integrating MSMEs into national as well as global value chains.

Advertisement

Policy alignment

Incentives for 1st time exporters

The initiative is in line with the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2025 to 2030, which focuses on e-commerce-led exports. The policy offers first-time exporters a one-time incentive of up to ₹3 lakh. This covers 75% of the e-commerce platform listing fee and aims at reducing entry barriers for state exporters into global markets.

Advertisement