Why UP government has joined hands with Walmart

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Export Promotion Bureau of the MSME and Export Promotion Department. The MoU, which is non-financial in nature, was inked under the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme. It aims to integrate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in UP with global markets over a period of three years.

Strategic goals Training in digital enablement, quality standards The MoU seeks to enhance the global competitiveness of UP enterprises and increase their participation in domestic and international trade. As part of the collaboration, MSMEs across the state will get structured capacity building support. This includes training in digital enablement, e-commerce preparedness, packaging, the quality standards, certifications and market access.

Training initiative Free training, mentorship for entrepreneurs The Walmart Vriddhi program will offer free training and mentorship to entrepreneurs. This is aimed at helping them participate effectively in domestic and cross-border e-commerce. The main goal of the MoU is to boost exports and also create jobs by integrating MSMEs into national as well as global value chains.

Advertisement