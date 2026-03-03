Why flight ticket prices on Asia-Europe routes are soaring

The ongoing US-Israel war against Iran has led to the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai , the world's busiest international airport. This has resulted in a significant spike in flight prices between Asia and Europe. The disruption has also affected popular routes such as Australia to Europe, where Emirates and Qatar Airways usually dominate.

Increased inquiries Australians rebooking flights via alternative routes Australia's Flight Centre Travel Group has seen a 75% rise in inquiries at its stores and emergency assistance lines since the crisis began. The company's Global Managing Director Andrew Stark said, "Australians are very resilient and are already rebooking flights to the UK/Europe via alternative routes via China, Singapore, and other Asian hubs." He added that travelers were also looking for routes through North America via hubs such as Houston.

Route changes Airlines detouring from Middle East face increased costs Airlines operating non-stop Asia-Europe flights can avoid the closed Middle Eastern airspace by flying north via the Caucasus and Afghanistan or south via Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. However, these detours could increase flight times and fuel consumption, resulting in higher costs amid rising oil prices. Alton Aviation Consultancy noted that airlines offering non-stop services or through alternate hubs outside the affected region may see short-term gains as passengers shift away from Gulf-based carriers.

Booking difficulties Cathay Pacific, Qantas report limited near-term bookings A check of several airlines' websites by Reuters revealed limited near-term bookings and high prices for flights from Asia to London. Cathay Pacific's website shows no available economy-class seats on the Hong Kong-London route until March 11, with a one-way ticket costing at least $2,700. Qantas Airways also has no economy-class tickets on its usual Perth and Singapore routings until March 17.

