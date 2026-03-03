Why flight ticket prices on Asia-Europe routes are soaring
What's the story
The ongoing US-Israel war against Iran has led to the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, the world's busiest international airport. This has resulted in a significant spike in flight prices between Asia and Europe. The disruption has also affected popular routes such as Australia to Europe, where Emirates and Qatar Airways usually dominate.
Increased inquiries
Australians rebooking flights via alternative routes
Australia's Flight Centre Travel Group has seen a 75% rise in inquiries at its stores and emergency assistance lines since the crisis began. The company's Global Managing Director Andrew Stark said, "Australians are very resilient and are already rebooking flights to the UK/Europe via alternative routes via China, Singapore, and other Asian hubs." He added that travelers were also looking for routes through North America via hubs such as Houston.
Route changes
Airlines detouring from Middle East face increased costs
Airlines operating non-stop Asia-Europe flights can avoid the closed Middle Eastern airspace by flying north via the Caucasus and Afghanistan or south via Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. However, these detours could increase flight times and fuel consumption, resulting in higher costs amid rising oil prices. Alton Aviation Consultancy noted that airlines offering non-stop services or through alternate hubs outside the affected region may see short-term gains as passengers shift away from Gulf-based carriers.
Booking difficulties
Cathay Pacific, Qantas report limited near-term bookings
A check of several airlines' websites by Reuters revealed limited near-term bookings and high prices for flights from Asia to London. Cathay Pacific's website shows no available economy-class seats on the Hong Kong-London route until March 11, with a one-way ticket costing at least $2,700. Qantas Airways also has no economy-class tickets on its usual Perth and Singapore routings until March 17.
Increased bookings
Thai Airways fully booked on Europe-bound flights
Thai Airways has fully booked Europe-bound flights as the European tourists prefer direct routes over transiting through the Middle East. A search for travel from Bangkok to London showed the tickets were sold out until late next week, with high prices thereafter. Taiwan's EVA Airways also reported a surge in bookings for its Europe-bound flights as Asian and European passengers look for alternative routing options amid the ongoing crisis.