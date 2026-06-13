US DOJ approves Paramount's $111B acquisition of Warner Bros
What's the story
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has approved Paramount Skydance's $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The decision comes after an eight-month-long investigation into the potential impact of the deal on competition in streaming video services, traditional television, and the film industry. The DOJ found that the merger would likely "increase competition across the media and entertainment ecosystem," ultimately benefiting US consumers and workers.
Investigation details
Deal will boost competition, says DOJ
The DOJ examined over two million documents from 80 sources while assessing the deal's impact on various segments of the entertainment industry. It found that a combined Paramount+ and HBO Max would create a stronger alternative to larger streaming services, increasing competition. Despite concerns over potential political influence due to CEO David Ellison's father Larry Ellison's ties with President Donald Trump, Assistant Attorney General Omeed Assefi said politics would "absolutely not" drive its review of the transaction.
Merger implications
Paramount welcomes decision
Paramount has welcomed the DOJ's decision, saying it will help them compete better in an industry characterized by fierce competition for audiences, talent, technology, and investment. However, some of Warner Bros' biggest investors are divided over Paramount's offer. The Federal Communications Commission is yet to approve a petition seeking approval for foreign interests to own up to 100% of the debt in the proposed deal.
Investor scrutiny
Democratic senators concerned about foreign investments in deal
Democratic senators have raised concerns about Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and Chinese companies participating in the deal. They are particularly worried about sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi investing in a company that would control CBS stations and major cable news operations like CNN. However, Paramount has assured that "new foreign investors" receiving only non-voting equity will not influence the company's editorial decision-making.
Market impact
Deal unlikely to harm traditional TV business: DOJ
The DOJ found that the deal is unlikely to harm the traditional television business, where there is fierce competition for live sports, news, and political commentary. It also noted that the theatrical business is seeing more robust competition as Paramount and Warner Bros compete with not just traditional Hollywood rivals but also smaller independent studios like A24, and newcomers such as Apple and Netflix.
Industry apprehensions
Concerns in Hollywood over job losses, storytelling diversity
Despite the DOJ's approval, many in Hollywood, including actors, directors, writers, and producers have raised concerns that the merger could lead to job losses and less diversity in storytelling. The deal is still under investigation by California Attorney General Rob Bonta. He had previously expressed concerns about any takeover of Warner Bros further consolidating and limiting competition in an entertainment industry already facing layoffs and cuts.