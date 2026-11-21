Warner Music Group positions Bengaluru among its principal tech centers
Warner Music Group (WMG) is making big moves in Bengaluru, positioning the city as one of its principal global technology centers.
The plan is to tap into local engineering talent to boost music distribution, data systems, and AI-powered tools, making Bengaluru a core part of WMG's future.
WMG's Nigul highlights AI for royalties
Leho Nigul, WMG's global chief technology officer, says this facility will build audience insight engines and proprietary marketing products for WMG worldwide.
The team is also using AI and machine learning to improve royalty payments and make sure songwriters get paid fairly.
With more than 45 engineers and product leaders already on board and plans to grow, the center will focus on back-end engineering and data architecture, helping WMG level up its global operations.