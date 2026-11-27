Watrana Rentals debuts on NSE SME, dips then rebounds 3%
Watrana Rentals made its NSE SME debut at a 1% discount to its issue price of ₹245, but quickly bounced back, was up 3% at ₹251.
The strong finish suggests investors are feeling pretty confident about the company's future.
₹120.10cr IPO drew huge interest
The ₹120.10 crore IPO drew huge interest, with 49.14 crore shares bid for (retail investors alone accounted for over one-third of that).
Watrana plans to use the fresh funds to buy more equipment and expand its rental fleet.
Founded in 2019, it's all about renting out material handling gear and aerial work platforms.