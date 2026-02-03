Waymo raises $16B at $126B valuation Business Feb 03, 2026

Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, has closed a massive $16 billion funding round.

Big names like Dragoneer Investment Group, along with new investors Sequoia Capital and DST Global, are joining in, while Andreessen Horowitz and Mubadala Capital are also back for more.

This deal bumps Waymo's valuation up to an eye-popping $126 billion.