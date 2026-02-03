Waymo raises $16B at $126B valuation
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, has closed a massive $16 billion funding round.
Big names like Dragoneer Investment Group, along with new investors Sequoia Capital and DST Global, are joining in, while Andreessen Horowitz and Mubadala Capital are also back for more.
This deal bumps Waymo's valuation up to an eye-popping $126 billion.
Waymo's robotaxis are already running in 6 US cities
Waymo runs driverless robotaxis in six US cities—Phoenix, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and Miami—and plans to launch in even more US cities plus the UK in 2026.
They've already given over 20 million rides.
Funding boost for Waymo amid safety scrutiny
Previously, Waymo raised $5.6 billion at a $45 billion valuation.
This new round more than doubles that number and gives them extra fuel for expansion, amid scrutiny over its safety record.