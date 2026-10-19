Is Waymo a threat to national security of US?

Waymo plans to import some 5,100 Ojai vehicles by the end of this year, more than doubling its current fleet.

The existing fleet mainly comprises Jaguar I-Pace SUVs imported from Austria and fitted with Waymo's self-driving technology in Arizona.

Despite a Commerce Department ban on importing or selling "connected vehicles" or self-driving software from China or Russia starting model year 2027, Waymo continues to expand its fleet.