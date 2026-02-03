Waymo self-driving car hits child, sparking safety concerns
Business
A Waymo self-driving car hit a 10-year-old girl in Santa Monica on January 23, 2026, after she ran into the street near her school.
Thankfully, her injuries were minor and she was able to walk away.
Waymo says its car braked hard and slowed down before the impact.
Calls for stricter rules around robotaxis
This accident has sparked calls from Teamsters California to suspend Waymo's license, saying these cars are a risk to kids and could threaten workers' jobs.
The incident also led to a federal safety investigation, with parents and community members now pushing for stricter rules around robotaxis—especially near schools.