WestJet and 4,400 flight attendants reach tentative deal ending strike
Business
WestJet and its 4,400 flight attendants have struck a tentative deal, officially wrapping up a strike that left 250,000 travelers with canceled trips over the holiday weekend.
The walkout caused nearly 500 canceled flights on Sunday and was sparked by disagreements over pay and work conditions.
The new deal still needs to be approved in a ratification vote.
Agreement tackles preflight duties and pay
The agreement tackles longstanding issues like recognizing preflight duties and updating how pay is calculated.
CUPE 8125 President Alia Hussain said, "This tentative agreement represents meaningful progress."
WestJet had previously offered a 13% wage bump in October plus better benefits.
Flight attendants are now back at work, and operations are getting back to normal.