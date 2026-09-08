Whatfix names co-founder Vara Kumar CEO after Khadim Batti's death
Business
Whatfix, the enterprise software startup, has picked its co-founder, Vara Kumar, to be the new CEO after the sudden passing of Khadim Batti earlier this month.
Batti, who helped launch Whatfix in 2014, was a big name in India's startup world and known for backing other entrepreneurs.
Kumar brings product and Huawei experience
Kumar, who previously led product and research at Whatfix, steps in during a tough time but brings plenty of experience, including his background at Huawei.
The company says it is committed to carrying on Batti's vision and pushing for new milestones.